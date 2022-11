Not Available

Superior technology may have bloomed by the year 2012, but it has not changed the face of humanity. For young men like Kay, life is still plagued by nothing but homework and girl trouble. When an unknown force besieges Earth with robotic war machines, however, it is Kay who is chosen to defend the human race. In order to activate the super-weapon Devadasy, Kay must find his perfect match. Only one man and one woman together can use the Devadasy, and protect the peace of mankind!