Devanthakudu

Devantakudu movie is a murder mystery. In which, chiranjeevi is a college student who is daring and dashing and has a weakness for betting and challenges.Narayana Rao is chiru’s friend in the same college and once he challenges chiru to kill a person and escape without being caught and without proof and this person is a professor.Chiru takes it lightly and tries to play away by acting as if he killed the professor but he is really killed by the time he reaches there and he is accused of he murder.The rest of the movie forms on how he frees himself from the blame and who killed the professor and why?