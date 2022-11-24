Devaraagam

Not Available

Life for Lakshmi turns head over heels when Vishnu the new priest's son and priest-in-training, shows up in her village. Lakshmi is instantly intrigued by the new young man in town, and strives to start a relationship with him. Certain antics and innocent clashes follow and both of them fall in love. Later, problems arose due to Vishnu's status in society; i. e. he is a bramhachari and cannot marry. Meanwhile Lakshmi's marriage is fixed with her cousin and she has to go through the ordeal.