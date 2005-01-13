2005

Devathayai Kanden movie revolves around Sridevi is a college going girl belongs to a rich family. Danush who works in a teashop would love her. He will make her believe that he is a college going youth. But one day, the teashop owner will send him to the same college in which Sridevi is studying to supply tea. Then she will come to know the truth. But after realizing the love and affection of Danush, she will start loving him.