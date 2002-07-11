2002

Devdas is sent away by his father so he can improve himself but upon his return his father still doesn’t welcome him back. Devdas and Paro are in love but Paro is a lower caste and is set to be married to an older widower. Devdas is devastated & leaves home. He becomes an alcoholic womanizer and falls in love with a courtesan. Paro tries to get Devdas away from drinking before he self destructs.