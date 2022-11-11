Devi Chaudhurani

Not Available

Prafulla is beautiful and righteous but is mistreated by her in laws because of her poverty. Prafulla comes to a fortune by chance and is guided by Bhabani Pathak, a nationalistic religious leader to use this fortune in the cause of justice. She is trained rigorously and becomes a bandit queen wrapped in mystery and even fights back Colonial British forces to safeguard villagers.She becomes the legendary Debi Chowdhurani. Gradually incidents take such a turn that her erstwhile tormentors, i.e. her in laws come under her power and the movie ends with reconciliation.