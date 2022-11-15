Девичья весна

Not Available

The Maiden Spring choreographic ensemble goes on tour in the Volga cities. In love with the soloist of the ensemble Galina, the optician Volodya could not be among the passengers of the ship on which the artists sailed: on the occasion of the special flight, tickets for the ship were not sold. And then Volodya gets a job as an assistant cook in the galley (the only vacant place on the ship). A lot of adventures have befallen the new nutrition worker. The galley’s female team received him with pleasure, and the beautiful Nastya even fell in love with the young man a little, causing Gali’s jealousy ...