Devil, My Friend

Fatih is a struggling musician whose efforts did not pay. One night disappointed, he talks to his "Plastic Sweetheart" a realistic-looking mannequin in a shop window that, "he could even sell his soul to the Devil for fame"...and then he sees the Devil himself. They make a deal that Fatih will sell his soul to the Devil and the Devil will strike him to fame, using the record executives, venue owners and commercial executives whom he had their souls. However the times had changed, and the human had proved to be more evil and smarter than the Devil himself...