Devil of Love

Yung has supernatural powers, which allow him to kill and rape young women, then turn them into vampires. His lover is Ngai, who has just killed her old husband. Husband's will is read by Lawyer Barsuk, and it states that his adult children, Lau Kwan and Lau Yee Tai, will get his money unless they die, in which case it goes to his lovely young wife, Ngai. Ngai kills Lau, but Lau's ghost confers with his father, and they plan revenge, with the unwilling help of Lawyer Barsuk. Filmed in Pattaya, Thailand.