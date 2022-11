Not Available

Kimberly Kane (Candy) has 24 hours to save her sister, played by Skin Diamond, from the clutches of a dark criminal organization. A hot lead takes her to a perverted underbelly of sex trafficking in the bleak California landscape of the Salton Sea... where she's in as much jeopardy as Skin. But only Candy can find her sister...and she'll lay waste to anyone who gets in her way.