Director Tong orders a box to be moved during a shoot. His only thought was move a mound of snow to make the scene look a little better. His crew warn him it's a devil's box, but move it anyway. The first guy to pick up the box dies shortly after, having accidentally fallen off a roof. Tong's work declines, as does his health. He is diagnosed with a brain tumour, and begins to be pursued by .... something evil.