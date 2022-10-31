Devils, Angels & Dating

Not Available

Cupid, Devil and a rather sexy young judge, jury and executioner in the form of Death gather in the After Life War Room, just past Heaven's Gates, to attend to their daily routine of manipulating our lives down on Earth with modern techniques that would put our internet dating generation to shame. Each of them, reluctantly compelled to play out their role in the game of love and life in order to maintain the balance. There's an unspoken attraction in the room and their true contradictory personalities are gradually revealed to each other, when someone gets a bright idea and re-purposes their high tech weapons to turn the tide of war and flip everything on it's head. This is a love triangle with cosmic repercussions!