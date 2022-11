Not Available

Brothers Hector (Serna) and Ruben (Solano) Rivera are expert "low-rider" designers who end up murdered. Their sister Delia (Alvarez) leaves the Army to find their killers. With the help of a Vietman vet mechanic (Kove), she sets out to take her own brand of revenge, which consists of wearing bikinis and rubbing against pimped-out cars at custom shows. So-so actioner is fueled by the lovingly-shot Alvarez, and the even-more-lovingly-shot custom street machines.