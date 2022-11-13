Not Available

The Black Belles: 1. What Can I Do 2. Casting My Spell On You 3. Lies 4. The Witch The Greenhornes: 5. Instrumental 6. Saying Goodbye 7. Hard Times 8. Underestimator 9. Going To The River 10. Too Much Sorrow 11. Song 13 12. Shelter Of Your Arms 13. Things She Says 14. Jacob's Ladder 15. La Grange 16. Better Off Without It 17. Need Your Love 18. Lost Woman Hosted By ELVIRA Mistress Of The Dark With The Greenhornes & The Black Belles LIVE. 2012 USA NTSC DVD Limited Edition DVD on Third Man Records featuring Devil's Night at Third Man Records (a 30 minute documentary about the special Halloween event held at Third Man Records with Jack White and hosted by Elvira), and also includes a 4 song live concert set from The Black Belles and a 14 song concert set from The Greenhornes (featuring members of The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather). Housed in a picture card sleeve.