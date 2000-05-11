2000

Devils on the Doorstep

  • Drama
  • War

During the Japanese occupation of China, two prisoners are dumped in a peasant's home in a small town. The owner is bullied into keeping the prisoners until the next New Year, at which time they will be collected. The village leaders convene to interrogate the prisoners. The townspeople then struggle to accommodate the prisoners. One is a bellicose Japanese nationalist, the other a nervous translator. Will the townspeople manage to keep the prisoners until the New Year?

Cast

Jiang Hong-BoYu'er
Teruyuki KagawaKosaburo Hanaya
David Wu Dai-WaiMajor Gao
Ding YuanDong Hanchen
Zhijun CongGrandfather
Zi XiLiu Wang

