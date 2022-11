Not Available

In a dismal town, Daniel, a lonely bicycle deliveryman with a scarred face, says nothing to the beautiful Rose, unaware that they share the same longing to bury a troubled past and flee the small town life. When a dark rain falls on the town, a devilish gentleman proposes to make Daniel attractive so he may satisfy his needs. Daniel agrees to the accord and gives the stranger freewill to decide his fate and ultimately collect his soul.