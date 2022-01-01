Devin Townsend: By A Thread Addicted London

Not Available

By a Thread – Live in London 2011 is a 9-disc live album by Canadian musician Devin Townsend, released on June 18, 2012 in Europe, and June 19, 2012 in North America. It includes live material recorded in November 2011, from four Devin Townsend Project concerts held in London, England. 1. Addicted!, 2. Universe in a Ball!, 3. Bend It Like, Bender!, 4. Supercrush!, 5. Hyperdrive!, 6. Resolve!, 7. Ih-Ah!, 8. The Way Home!, 9. Numbered!, 10. Awake!, 11. Pixilate, 12. Life, 13. Kingdom, DVD 2 Extras: Addicted photo slide show, Devin's show commentary, "Bend It Like Bender" video.