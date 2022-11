Not Available

By a Thread is compilation of four amazing concerts by Devin Townsend Project in London 2011. Each of the four concerts features a complete play through of one of the first four Devin Townsend Project albums. This particular one is Deconstructed. The setlist follows; "Praise the Lowered" "Stand" "Juular" "Planet of the Apes" "Sumeria" "The Mighty Masturbator" "Pandemic" "Deconstruction" "Poltergeist" "Fake Punk" "Wallet Chain" "Metal Dilemma"