By a Thread is compilation of four amazing concerts by Devin Townsend Project in London 2011. Each of the four concerts features a complete play through of one of the first four Devin Townsend Project albums. This particular one is Deconstructed. The setlist follows; "A Monday" "Coast" "Disruptr" "Gato" "Terminal" "Heaven's End" "Ain't Never Gonna Win" "Winter" "Trainfire" "Lady Helen" "Ki" "Quiet Riot" "Demon League" "Coast" (Take 2) "Synchronicity Freaks" "Deep Peace"