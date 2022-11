Not Available

On the 22nd September 2017, Devin Townsend Project played a special show at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark Ocean Machine album in full, as well as a set of fan-requested tracks alongside the Orchestra and Choir of Plovdiv State Opera. This concert was filmed and released as 'Ocean Machine - Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv'.