Ron Everett just wasn't cut out to be a shoe farmer. All his life, he's dreamed of bright lights, glamor, riches, success and fabulous hair. But alas, he is slated to inherit the family footwear farm, prime responsibility for a horde of younger siblings for whom the farm provides sole support, and a life of drudgery in the orthopedic sandal and work boot fields... unless he can make it big in New Cityville in just one week!