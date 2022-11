Not Available

The film was set in Russia during World War II and is about a 5 year old girl searching for her partisan leader father while escaping from the Nazis. Nazis, trying to catch 5 years old girl to make her their hostage, because her father is the Soviet partisan commander, and young boy trying to save her. For some time, when little baby was lost in the forest alone or when Nazis finally caught two children your hope is almost broken.