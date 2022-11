Not Available

“Girls” are six stories told by the residents of besieged Leningrad themselves. After the war, their fate was different, but in the years of the blockade, their stories were intertwined with the history of the victory of an entire people. This picture is a sincere and honest story of one of the few witnesses of the blockade who have survived to our days, about their fate, the fate of Leningrad and about the will to live.