Devoted to Science

The Essayfilm is a portrait of the accurate climate scientist and professor Torsten Sachs. He examines the climate change and the problem of permafrost, which have led him to distant places in the world. Today Torsten Sachs is the head of his own junior research group at the Alfred-Wegener-Institut in Potsdam and mainly to be found in his office. But the fascination for his work is still unbroken. He still dreams of the undiscovered landscapes that he has overflown for his research and hopes as soon as possible to return to this places.