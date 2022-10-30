Not Available

Devoted To You

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Jane, born in a lower-class family and neglected by her parents, becomes a rebellious girl. She enters a famous high school by personal relationship of her aunt. May, born in a rich family and spoiled by her parents, is very capricious. Isolated by her classmates, Jane keeps silent and swallow everything. Not until one day, when she rescued May, who has constantly saved Jane from being embarrassed in class, Jane shows her power and is greatly respected by May.

Cast

Michael WongMichael
May Lo Mei-MeiMay
Jacky CheungJacky
Rachel LeeJane Lee
Bill TungTV race course comentator [cameo]
Ku FengJane's father

View Full Cast >

Images