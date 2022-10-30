Devoted To You

Jane, born in a lower-class family and neglected by her parents, becomes a rebellious girl. She enters a famous high school by personal relationship of her aunt. May, born in a rich family and spoiled by her parents, is very capricious. Isolated by her classmates, Jane keeps silent and swallow everything. Not until one day, when she rescued May, who has constantly saved Jane from being embarrassed in class, Jane shows her power and is greatly respected by May.
|Michael Wong
|Michael
|May Lo Mei-Mei
|May
|Jacky Cheung
|Jacky
|Rachel Lee
|Jane Lee
|Bill Tung
|TV race course comentator [cameo]
|Ku Feng
|Jane's father
