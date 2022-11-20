Devoured: The Legend Of Alferd Packer

Not Available

Based on the horrifying true story of Americas first convicted cannibal, Alferd Packer (whose story was satirized in Tromas best-selling Cannibal! The Musical), Devoured takes a serious spin on the tale and features incredible suspense and gore effects in the vein of Dawn of the Dead and House of 1000 Corpses. In 1874, Alferd Packer led a gold mining expedition into Colorado, where he murdered, robbed and ate every miner in his camp. More than a century later, the identical killings and numerous disappearances are occurring. As the search for the killer proves neverending, one terrifying and unbelievable fact remains... Mr. Packer was still lurking out there... somewhere... just waiting to strike again!