Devushka Tyan-Shanya

Not Available

A love story of young Altynay and young Asake. Having graduated from the college, Altynay returns to his native collective farm in the Tyan-Shan highlands. Lovers are going to get married. Ashirbay, Asake’s father, is planning a wedding as soon as his son heads the collective farm. But unexpectedly, Altynay is elected as chairman. The girl, contrary to the ancient customs of the highlands, vigorously takes up business. She does a lot of good deeds within a short period of time. Everyone began to respect the young chairman. Only Ashirbay harbors a grudge. And once, when in a blizzard he overtook a flock of sheep, he decided to lead the sheep to the abyss. Asake, accompanying his father, saves the collective farm flocks of sheep, and he perishes...