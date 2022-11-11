Dewa’s Eye

Not Available

Dewa (Kenny Austin) wants to bring his school, Wijaya High School, becomes the first DBL champion. Dewa and his team are assisted by coach Miko (Nino Fernandez). Bumi (Brandon Salim), the supporter coordinator, is always in the stands to lead his friends. Bening (Agatha Chelsea), high school journalist Wijaya, actively participates in the journey of Wijaya High School basketball team. Dewa’s heart who is an arrogant boy, dissolves. Disaster strikes Dewa, while helping Bening from mugging. His left eye was beaten by thugs. As a result, the eye can not function properly. Dewa is broken. A former veteran boxer (Ariyo Wahab) who lives across from his uncle's (Dodit Mulyanto) apartment, helps Dewa from deterioration.