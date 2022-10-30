Dex Hamilton and the Doomsday Swarm

Not Available

The most fearsome, destructive insect in the galaxy has come to Earth, and famous swashbuckling entomologist Dex Hamilton is on the case. But he's not trying to stop it. He's trying to save it - from the remorseless exterminator Hartley Hunter, whose life's mission is to see all bugs in the galaxy wiped out. It's a rollicking animated sci-fi adventure with legs as Dex Hamilton is all that stands between the forces of evil and the most incredible insect species the galaxy has ever known.