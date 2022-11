Not Available

With his first music video collection, world-famous reggae DJ Dexterity pulls out all the stops -- literally. In this video blend release, there are no pauses or breaks of any kind; each song melds seamlessly into the next. Featuring all high-quality original videos and remixes, this compilation includes tracks by Shaggy, Assassin, Sean Paul, Spice and Macka Diamond, plus a hidden track of Elephant Man performing live in the studio.