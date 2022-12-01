Dextro V21, V62, V63, V64

Not Available

A new video series by dextro.org explores the fine line between digital clarity and impenetrability. Since the mid-1990s, the project undertaken by graphic designer and artist Walter Gorgosilits has been concerned with generative images based on mathematical formulas. More recently it is concentrated on the realm of HD, principally centering on the relationship between computer precision and rationally intangible effects. Specially created scripts generate “non-figurative movements” (dextro), alternating in appearance between hyper transparency and surreal mysteriousness. Whereby nothing is random – on the contrary, the algorithmic visual processes strive for a direct contact with the optical (and electronic) unconscious.(Christian Höller)