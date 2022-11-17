Not Available

Summer 2006. Paris, France. Chloe is waiting patiently for her departure to Beirut. She has decided to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of her parents’ arrival in France by taking a road trip to Lebanon. Just as they had done to escape the war, but the other way round. The journey is meant to allow her to discover Lebanon, and address her identity issues. Ironically, a new war breaks out a few days before her departure. Her plans are upset, but the irrational attachment she nurtures for this wounded country pushes her to leave nevertheless…