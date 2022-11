Not Available

Dezert People is back with the eighth release in the series featuring the most intense off-road racing action to date. We take you to Baja, California & Nevada featuring highlights of a full year of events shot in amazing HD video. Featuring Roger Norman, Larry Roeseler, Marc Ewing, Steve Oliges, Wayne Lugo, Austin "Fish" Farner, Pat Dailey, Dan Vance, Mike Koenig, Matt Vaughn and many more...