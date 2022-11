Not Available

It never stops! Dezert People is back with the ninth release in the longest running desert racing video series in the world. As always we bring you crazy and intense off-road racing action that will get your heart pumping. This years release features awesome racing action from Baja, California, Nevada and Texas. We covered more events than ever before, SCORE, BITD, VORRA, CODE, Baja Racing of Texas, LOORRS, King of the Hammers and more...