DGM - Passing Stages - Live in Milan and Atlanta

Disc 1 shows the entire performance that DGM held in front of the Frontiers Metal Festival, in Trezzo Sull’Adda (Milano) on October 30th, 2016 and has a set-list centered around the songs included on the latest album “The Passage.” Disc 2 instead pictures the band in action at the ProgPower Festival in Atlanta, GA on September 11th, 2014 and sees the band perform in front of the US audience a varied setlist portaying the “Frame” and “Momentum” albums with more emphasis. This is an unmissable opportunity to witness the superb qualities of the italian quintet in the live environment and also opens the door to the more new fans to their excellent and older repertoire.