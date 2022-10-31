Not Available

Story starts with Vishwas (Naga Chaitanya) chasing thieves who attempts to rob a supermarket and after he catches them and handovers to cops. Later his family members are introduced. His older brother, (Srikanth), and his sister-in-law (Samiksha) who, together, protect him. Vishwas meets Rhea(Kajal) who is an only daughter of wealthy business tycoon (Mukesh Rishi) who is concerned about money and growth but not about affection and love. While Vishwas is trying to get attention of Rhea he will accidentally get into a quarrel with a gang who does business with human trafficking. He fights and frees some girls who were kidnapped and this gang is owned by (Rahul dev) who tries to find Vishwas and end him up. Will Vishwas gets succeeded in achieving his love by defeating bad guys is rest of the story.