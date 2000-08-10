Dhadkan is about Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) who is a girl that hails from an extremely rich and influential family. Her father Mr. Chauhan (Kiran Kumar) is a renowned businessman and has many dreams for his daughter. But Anjali is in love with Dev (Sunil Shetty) who is very poor & often cannot even afford to clothe himself properly. Dev also loves Anjali, wants to marry her so has to meet her father.
|Shilpa Shetty
|Anjali
|Sunil Shetty
|Dev
|Mahima Chaudhry
|Sheetal Varma
|Akshay Kumar
|Ram
