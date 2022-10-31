Not Available

Ramachandra (NTR) - an orphan wants to helps out people and make enough bank balance so that he can settle in life by marrying a girl of his choice. He falls in love with Ashwini (Trisha) at the first sight. He comes to know that a royal family from a distant village are looking to adopt a youngster. Ramachandra approaches them and gets adopted. He goes to a village where there are faction fights between the royals of the two village. It is the turn of Ramachandra to kill the enemies so that his village gets justice and peace. The rest of the story is all about how differently Ramachandra achieves it.