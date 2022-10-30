Dhan Dhana Dhan... Goal

Not Available

Southall United Football Club, composed entirely of South Asian players, is facing its deepest crisis ever. It is bankrupt, with no stars, no coach, no sponsors, no spectators and, most importantly, no owner. When the club falls behind on the lease payments for its home ground, the city council sends a notice ordering it to vacate the ground so that it can be demolished to make way for a commercial complex. South Asian football commentator Johnny Bakshi serves as the frontman for the council, and although he pays lip-service to the contrary, very much looks forward to the demise of Southall United and the construction of the complex. The club has only one way to save itself, its home ground and its honour – win the Combined Counties Football League championship and its prize money of £ 3 million, a very tall task indeed.