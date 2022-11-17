Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale

Not Available

Arjun (Harish Kalyan) is an ardent believer of astrology that he steps out of his house at auspicious times, wears different-colored shirts suiting his star sign, and many such crazy things. His astrology guru Thirumandha (Pandiarajan) tells him that he should marry a Kanni Raasi (Virgo) girl who comes from another state so that his life will prosper. Despite the repeated matrimonial search, Arjun is unable to find his dream girl. Arjun meets K. R. Vijaya (Digangana Suryavanshi) in his ex-lover's wedding in Bangalore. They end up sleeping together. Anita (Reba Monica John) advises Arjun not to follow KRV as she is an independent aspiring astronaut who is going to Mars on a one-way mission. Later, KRV comes to Chennai for a seminar and ends up staying with Arjun. They gradually fall in love.