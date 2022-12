Not Available

Dhara 302 is a story about a young lad Veer Singh who accidentally walks on the path of crime from the age of 12. Circumstances force him to continue walking on this path and he ends up becoming a bigger criminal. However, his lady loves Kalpana makes him choose the right path. But does he manage to live a happy life? Will the society accept a person with a criminal past? All such questions are answered through the storyline.