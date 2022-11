Not Available

When Bhavani (Raaj Kumar) kidnaps the son of Harnam (Satyen Kappu), he expects to collect his ransom and be on his merry way. But when the boy ends up dead, a curse is placed on Bhavani and his family. Soon, devastating floods separate Bhavani from his children, and bereft, he turns himself in to the authorities. Years later, he returns to the village, not knowing that his sons have turned to crime and his daughter has been adopted by Harnam.