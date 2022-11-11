Dharamyudh

Not Available

The town of Ramgarh is ruled by the wise and compassionate Badey Thakur, who is known for always relying on truth, fairness, and equal & quick justice for all. When the time comes for him to retire, he does so, and hands over the reigns of Ramgarh to his equally promising son, Thakur Vikram Singh. Vikram's best friend is Pratap Singh, together they live a fairly harmonious and adventurous life. Then tragedy strikes, first Pratap's sister, Guddi, is brutally raped and killed; then Kundan, who tried to intervene with Guddi's killer(s) is shot dead. Pratap finds out that the killer if none other than Vikram's younger brother, Vijay Singh, and he sets out to demand justice - from a family who are known for their fairness, truthfulness, and honesty. But what he finds is lies and deception, and he must run for his very own life, pursued by an enraged Vikram, who will not let anyone tarnish the name of the Thakur family.