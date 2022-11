Not Available

Seenu (Nitin) is the son of a municipality truck driver Bonala Bikshapati (Tanikella Bhaarani). Mallika (Raima Sen) is the daughter of a millionaire Somalinga Raju (Rehman). Seenu and Mallika are classmates and fall in love. Irritated by this, Somalinga Raju puts Seenu in jail on false charges. The second half is all about how Seenu bids for a great escape and marries his ladylove.