Dharma Durai

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio 9 Productions

Dharma Durai is an upcoming Indian Tamil film directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The film features Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Sshivada, Aishwarya Rajesh and Srushti Dange in supporting roles. Produced by R. K. Suresh and featuring music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film began production in December 2015.

Cast

Vijay SethupathiDr. Dharmadurai
Tamanna BhatiaDr. Subhashini
Srushti DangeDr. Stella
Aishwarya RajeshAnbuselvi
Radhika SarathkumarPandiyamma
Arul DassBeemaraasu

