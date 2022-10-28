Not Available

Dharma Durai is an upcoming Indian Tamil film directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The film features Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Sshivada, Aishwarya Rajesh and Srushti Dange in supporting roles. Produced by R. K. Suresh and featuring music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film began production in December 2015.