Bharat (Rajendra Kumar) is a patriotic young man for whom patritism does not stop anywhere. He comes to know of the tyrancy of the present ruler's Diwan (Ajit) and he and his colleagues (Soodesh Kumar, Rajendra Nath) rebel. They kidnap Princess Chitralekha (Waheeda Rehman) unknowingly, and call her Jwala. Meanwhile, Bharat's dad (Balraj Sahni) who is the Inspector General, does not approve of Bharat's rebellious nature and decides to arrest him on sight. Bharat's mom (Kamini Kaushal) is torn between the love for her husband and her son. Bharat determination against the Diwan is so strong that he decides to bomb-blast a railway train transporting the Diwan, knowingly that his own dad is also travelling on that train. Will Bharat break his mom's heart by killing his dad and the Diwan? Good acting scores by the entire caste make this movie worth watching. Lyrics by Indivar.