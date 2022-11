Not Available

Deena works as a ruffian for his brother Adikesavan, doing his dirty work. One day he meets Chitra and they fall in love. Meanwhile his sister, Shanti is secretly in love with Chitra's brother. Misunderstandings lead to Shanti's death and Adikesavan swears to take revenge on the family of her boyfriend. Deena must now choose between obeying his brother or carrying out his sister's dying wish to protect Chitra, whom he loves, and her family