Dhiava: The Autumn Journey

The film takes place in the Pindos Mountains in North Western Greece. We meet two brothers, Tsiogas and Steryios Anthoulis with their flocks of sheep on the mountains, then the third brother Vassilis in the village of Samarina. Tsiogas and Vassilis tell through interview the history of the Dhiava and its significance for them today, in a Greece that is changing rapidly. The journey is the last remaining part of the tradition of transhumance that used to be commonplace all over Europe.