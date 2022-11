Not Available

Thillu Mullu (Tamil: தில்லு முல்லு) is a 1981 Tamil comedy film starring Rajinikanth, Madhavi, 'Thengai' Srinivasan, Nagesh, Sowkar Janaki and music composed by M. S. Viswanathan. The film is directed by noted filmmaker, K. Balachander.The film is actually a remake of the Hindi comedy film Gol Maal, which released in 1979. Thillu Mullu became a blockbuster upon release, and is in the "top 10 Tamil movies" made of all time.