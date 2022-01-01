Not Available

Post-September 11, 2001, Zaid Ahmed Khan lives a wealthy lifestyle in Mumbai and resides in an apartment at Shanti Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, and works as an Assistant Commissioner of Police. One day terrorists strike at a club, killing 20 people, & critically injuring several others. The Police are put on alert, and Zaid is summoned to Police Headquarters to identify a body. To his shock the body turns out to be that of Sarha, his wife - who was not a victim but was a suicide-bomber. While trying to put his life together, Zaid comes across evidence that Sarha may have had an hand in the killings, and thus intrigued he decides to travel to Nasik to find out what really happened, whether his devout Islamic wife was really a terrorist or the victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy.